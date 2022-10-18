77-year-old man killed after tire crashes into car from a boat trailer on the QEW

A 77-year-old man from Oakville has been killed by a flying tire that came off a boat trailer on the QEW earlier today.

The man was pronounced dead after a wheel came off of a boat trailer, that was being towed for the first time on the QEW near Winston Churchill Blvd, and struck his car.

Police say the trailer has been located, and the investigation is ongoing by Burlington OPP.

The QEW has reopened.