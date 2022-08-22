78-year-old actor Gary Busey accused of sexual offences at horror movie convention

A horror movie convention promoter says it is assisting authorities following charges against actor Gary Busey involving alleged sexual offences at an event in New Jersey earlier this month.

The 78-year-old actor was charged Friday with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment after the August 12th-14th Monster Mania Convention in Cherry Hill.

Monster Mania Convention said in a Facebook post that after attendees complained, a ``celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return.''

The company said it also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report.

A Busey representative hasn't returned a message seeking comment.

