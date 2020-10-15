783 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 783 new cases of COVID-19.

779 more cases of the virus have been resolved, and there have been five more COVID-19 related deaths.

239 of the new cases are in Toronto, 136 new cases are in Peel, 127 are in York Region, and 89 are in Ottawa.

39,961 tests were completed in the last day, with 36,314 still under investigation.

