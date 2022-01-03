785 new cases of COVID and 76 people being treated in hospital in Niagara over the weekend

Niagara reported 785 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The number of active cases has skyrocketed to 3600.

76 people are being cared for COVID in Niagara's hospitals, while 10 are in the ICU.

Of the 10 critically ill patients, six are unvaccinated.

Overall, 50 people being treated in hospital are fully vaccinated, while 25 are unvaccinated, and one is partially.

Ontario is reporting 13,578 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Public Health Ontario says the number of infected people is likely higher due to recent policy changes which have made COVID-19 testing less accessible.