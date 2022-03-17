iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

79 new COVID cases reported in Niagara today, 11 in hospital

covid gen bonnie 3

Niagara is reporting 79 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The number of active cases is just above 1100.

The death toll remains the same at 522.

There are 11 COVID patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals, four of them are being cared for in the ICU.

 

12

Latest Audio