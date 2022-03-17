79 new COVID cases reported in Niagara today, 11 in hospital
Niagara is reporting 79 new cases of COVID-19 today.
The number of active cases is just above 1100.
The death toll remains the same at 522.
There are 11 COVID patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals, four of them are being cared for in the ICU.
-
March 17th AM Roundtable - Jennifer Gauthier and Stephen MurdochTim Denis is joined by Jennifer Gauthier - Executive Director Women’s Place of South Niagara, and Stephen Murdoch - VP PR Enterprise Canada/Teacher Niagara College.
-
-