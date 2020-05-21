79 yr old woman murdered in Hamilton's 5th homicide of 2020

Hamilton Police are reminding residents to keep their doors locked and be cautious when answering their doors following the murder of a 79 year old woman.

The city's 5th homicide of the year happened last weekend when Gladys Little was found dead by family members in her apartment at 187 Park Street South.

Police haven't revealed the cause of death, but confirm Little was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators have obtained CCTV footage from the building.

Police are asking anyone from the building who saw or heard any suspicious activity or persons between 1 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday to call the Major Crime Unit.

It is unknown if Little knew her killer or answered the door to them.

Police are reminding residents to keep their doors locked and ensure they are taking appropriate steps when answering their doors.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Detective Andrew Coughlan of the Major Crime Unit by calling 905-546-3874.