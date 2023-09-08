7th Annual Celebration of Nation this weekend

The Celebration of Nations is on this weekend.

The 7th annual annual indigenous arts gathering kicking off with a sunrise ceremony today and the lightning of a sacred fire in the backyard of the Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines.

A number of performances will held at the PAC this weekend along with a full slate of workshops.

Among the performanes Digging Roots will take the stage Friday night. Click HERE to listen to ShoShona discuss their performance on The Drive..

The full schedule of events can be found https://www.celebrationofnations.ca/.