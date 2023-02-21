7th Annual Celebrity Ice Cup being held this week in Niagara

The 7th Annual Celebrity Ice Cup in support of Hotel Dieu Shaver in St. Catharines is coming up.

The two-day hockey experience allows amateur hockey players a chance to play with and against legendary NHL alumni.

The tournament is Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation’s signature event to support Niagara's only Rehabilitation Centre.

The event starts Friday at 8 a.m., with an all-star game being held at noon at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls.

CKTB's host of The Niagara Sports Report, Rod Mawhood, who is also a Board Member of the Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation, will be taking part.

"The top fundraiser from each team (13 teams) will square off against NHL Alumni for an All-Star Game at 12:00 p.m. We’re pleased to welcome: Jeremy Roenick, Mike Krushelnyski, John LeClair, Wayne Primeau, Wendel Clark, Shayne Corson, Al Iafrate, Rick Vaive, Brad May, Andre Roy, Dave McLlwain, Craig Muni, and Darryl Shannon."

For more information, click here.