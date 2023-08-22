8,000 Niagara students need to update vaccinations

With back to school fast approaching, Niagara Region Public Health is reminding parents and students to get caught up on their missing vaccinations.

Public Health has recently mailed Orders for Suspension to families who have a student with an incomplete record on file.

About 8000 students in Niagara currently have an out of date record.

Suspension from school will start September 26th, but families still have time to get vaccinated and avoid suspension.

Public Health clinics throughout Niagara have plenty of appointments and some walk-in availability.