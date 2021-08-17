8 new COVID-19 cases in Niagara, one more patient hospitalized

Niagara is reporting eight new COVID cases today, following a few days of higher numbers.

The region is averaging about 14 cases a day if you look at data from the last seven days.

No new deaths were announced.

One more person has been hospitalized in the region. Three people are being cared for in hospital, with one in the ICU.

645,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have now been administered in the region, with 71% of residents with one dose, and 63% with both.

As the focus moves on back-to-school, 61% of youth in Niagara aged 12-17 have received one dose of a vaccine, while 48% have received both.