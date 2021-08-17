8 new COVID-19 cases in Niagara, one more patient hospitalized
Niagara is reporting eight new COVID cases today, following a few days of higher numbers.
The region is averaging about 14 cases a day if you look at data from the last seven days.
No new deaths were announced.
One more person has been hospitalized in the region. Three people are being cared for in hospital, with one in the ICU.
645,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have now been administered in the region, with 71% of residents with one dose, and 63% with both.
As the focus moves on back-to-school, 61% of youth in Niagara aged 12-17 have received one dose of a vaccine, while 48% have received both.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR AUG 17 - DR. KARIM ALIYounger children may be more likely to transmit COVID-19, study says. Dr Ali comments on this. Delta Variant numbers continue to surge, the doctor stressing the importance of being vaccinated. Steph Vivier talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness
-
ROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE Mike Balsom and Karl Dockstader
-
Niagara College will require students, employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19Steph talks to Pam Skinner, senior vice president, College Operations. Students, employees, contractors and those visiting a Niagara College campus for college business will be required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or have received a first dose of a Health Canada or World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccine by September 7, and a second dose/full vaccination by October 18.