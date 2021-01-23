8 new deaths and 119 new cases of COVID in Niagara Saturday

Eight new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Niagara Saturday, along with 119 new infections.

The total number of deaths now sits at 254, with 71 people currently being treated in hospital for the virus locally.

Niagara has been hovering around the 100 new daily case count for awhile now.

There are 1520 active cases across the region, with 550 in St. Catharines and just under 300 in Niagara Falls.

2900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.

