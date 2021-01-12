8 people charged and fined $880 in Welland for breaking COVID rules

8 people in Welland have been charged with breaking COVID-19 rules.

Just before noon today police were called to a home in the area of Cozy and Duncan Streets.

Officers arrived on scene and observed multiple people inside a home, clearly in contradiction of the COVID-19 regulations.

As a result, 8 people were charged with Fail to Comply with a Continued Section 7.0.2 S. 10(1)(2) of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Four men and four women, aged 52 to 28, are facing fines of $880.

Since they have been fined under Provincial legislation and not charged under the Criminal Code, their names are not being released.

The Niagara Regional Police Service has been working in cooperation and collaboration with our community partners which includes Regional and Municipal by-law officials since the beginning of the pandemic in the enforcement of Emergency Orders.

The NRPS joins Public Health Officials in calling on Niagara residents and visitors to Niagara to adhere to the Emergency Orders to prevent the spread of the virus.



