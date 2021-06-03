8 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara
Niagara Regional Police charged eight people with impaired driving between May 24th and the 30th.
In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the NRP reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Abdallah ABUKHOUSA, 48 years, Listowel
Benjamin Craig MELOWSKY, 26 years, Port Colborne
Spencer PRICE, 39 Years, Welland
Julie Anita VANDERVAART, 50 years, St. Catharines
Drake Connor SMITH, 24 years, Jerseyville
Charles Steven BURNETT, 29 years, St. Catharines
Anthony RECKZIN, 29 years, St. Catharines
Kenneth Edward John SLACHTA, 29 years, St. Catharines
-
ROUNDTABLE Haley Bateman and Madi FullerNiagara in the Morning ROUNDTABLE Haley Bateman and Madi Fuller HOST Tim Denis
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK June 3Economic growth of the Canadian economy. This week the Toronto Stock Exchange has crossed the 20,000 point level. Air Canada managers earned $10 million in bonuses at the end of 2020. Your Netflix subscription is going to be a little more expensive starting on July 1. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
View From The Drive thru - We're running low on stuffView From The Drive thru - We're running low on stuff