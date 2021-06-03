8 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police charged eight people with impaired driving between May 24th and the 30th.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the NRP reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Abdallah ABUKHOUSA, 48 years, Listowel

Benjamin Craig MELOWSKY, 26 years, Port Colborne

Spencer PRICE, 39 Years, Welland

Julie Anita VANDERVAART, 50 years, St. Catharines

Drake Connor SMITH, 24 years, Jerseyville

Charles Steven BURNETT, 29 years, St. Catharines

Anthony RECKZIN, 29 years, St. Catharines

Kenneth Edward John SLACHTA, 29 years, St. Catharines