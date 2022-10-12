8 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara
Eight people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.
Niagara Police releasing the latest list of people facing charges between October 3rd and October 9th.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Scott C. TURPIN, 59yrs, St. Catharines
Ruslan IULTASHEV, 34yrs, Welland
Briar M. CLUTTERBUCK, 23yrs, St. Catharines
Tristan R. BAUMGARTNER, 23yrs, Fort Erie
Jamie I. HISCOE, 46yrs, Thorold
Kayden D. MITCHELL, 19yrs, St. Catharines
Muhammed KHAN, 37yrs, Niagara Falls
Jeremy R. SCHMIDT, 43yrs, Niagara Falls
-
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Rachel Braithwaite - Executive Director, St. Catharines Downtown Association
Jeff Bolichowski - Senior Media and Policy Analyst at Armstrong Strategy Group
-
West Lincoln Candidate Cheryl Ganaan
West Lincoln Candidate Cheryl Ganaan