8 people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Eight people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Police releasing the latest list of people facing charges between October 3rd and October 9th.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Scott C. TURPIN, 59yrs, St. Catharines

Ruslan IULTASHEV, 34yrs, Welland

Briar M. CLUTTERBUCK, 23yrs, St. Catharines

Tristan R. BAUMGARTNER, 23yrs, Fort Erie

Jamie I. HISCOE, 46yrs, Thorold

Kayden D. MITCHELL, 19yrs, St. Catharines

Muhammed KHAN, 37yrs, Niagara Falls

Jeremy R. SCHMIDT, 43yrs, Niagara Falls