8 people, including man from Buffalo NY, on NRP's latest impaired drivers list
Eight drivers are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.
The NRP releasing the latest list of those charged between February 15th-21st, 2021.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Jennifer R. BEAUPRE 41 years, Thorold
Justin T. BELL 27 years, Buffalo, NY
Alex B. LOCKHART 29 years, Welland
Justin J. MCCARTHY 29 years, St. Catharines
Frank D. SMALL 62 years, St. Catharines
Jeremy G. SEGUIN 32 years, Welland
Joshua A. P. RODRIGUE 40 years, Welland
Carly C. MACDONALD 37 years, Port Colborne
