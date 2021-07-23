8 projects at farms in Niagara West get $66,000 in funding
Eight farm projects across Niagara are getting a boost from the Ontario government.
The Governments of Ontario and Canada are investing $7.3 million through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to help support farmers and agri-food businesses.
$66,000 will be directed to eight farm projects in Niagara West.
"This is a critical investment for a number of farm families across our region," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "Raised on a local farm, I understand the long hours and hard work it takes to produce safe and high-quality food."
The funding supports more than 600 cost-shared projects.
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Old (in theatres) *Beans (in theatres) *Jolt (Amazon Prime Video) *Creation Stories (VOD/Digital) *North Hollywood (VOD)
-
FenyxFyre Whirlpool Jet Boat Straitjacket-Escape world record attempt happening this MondayTim talks to Multi-World Record Holder FenyxFyre (Christopher Campbell). He will be attempting to escape from handcuffs and a straitjacket while aboard a Whirlpool jet boat. The jet boat will be moving through a 125-foot-deep rushing riverway during the escape
-
ROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Jeff WallisROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Jeff Wallis