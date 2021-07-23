8 projects at farms in Niagara West get $66,000 in funding

Eight farm projects across Niagara are getting a boost from the Ontario government.

The Governments of Ontario and Canada are investing $7.3 million through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to help support farmers and agri-food businesses.

$66,000 will be directed to eight farm projects in Niagara West.

"This is a critical investment for a number of farm families across our region," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "Raised on a local farm, I understand the long hours and hard work it takes to produce safe and high-quality food."

The funding supports more than 600 cost-shared projects.