8 year old suffers serious burns in backyard mishap

Niagara Regional Police say the Ontario Fire Marshall's office is investigating after an eight year old child suffered life threatening injuries at a home in Niagara Falls.

Emergency personell were called to a home in the Cherrywood Road and Elmwood Avenue area Monday afternoon around 2:30.

On scene they found the child suffering critical injuries from a backyard fire.

The child was taken to an out of region hospital.

No word on the victim's current condition.

