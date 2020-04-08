8 year old suffers serious burns in backyard mishap
Niagara Regional Police say the Ontario Fire Marshall's office is investigating after an eight year old child suffered life threatening injuries at a home in Niagara Falls.
Emergency personell were called to a home in the Cherrywood Road and Elmwood Avenue area Monday afternoon around 2:30.
On scene they found the child suffering critical injuries from a backyard fire.
The child was taken to an out of region hospital.
No word on the victim's current condition.