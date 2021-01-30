80 new cases and three new deaths in Niagara Saturday

80 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today, along with three new deaths.

There are 1200 active cases across the region, with 44 outbreaks.

44 people are being treated in hospital for the virus in the region, and 310 people have died with the virus.

Ontario is reporting just over 2000 new COVID-19 cases today along with more than 70 new deaths.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 336,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Ontario.