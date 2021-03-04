80% of Canadians over 16 could get a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June: Panel
A panel of experts says up to 80 per cent of Canadians over 16 could get a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June, if governments extend the interval between the two doses to four months.
Deputy federal public health officer Doctor Howard Njoo says the move is based on the most recent data on how vaccines are working.
Canada is now on track to receive a total of 6.5-million vaccine doses by the end of this month -- that's 500-thousand more than originally forecast.
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 4December GDP numbers. Are airline stocks going up? Disney announced it would close 60 Disney Stores in North America to focus on more online sales. Toys are changing. Dr Seuss books and a sack of potatoes. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
SINGATHON 2021 - Chorus Niagara Singathon fundraiser is on-line this yearJoin Chorus Niagara March 6th, 2021 at 5pm EST for the 15th Annual Fundraiser SINGATHON 2021! Tim talks to Jeff Baker from Chorus Niagara. https://www.chorusniagara.org/
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman Mar 4/2021Can the second vaccine dose be delayed? What’s the science behind that? Other than Covid, what other trends has the doctor seen in the ER? Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.