80% of Canadians over 16 could get a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June: Panel

A panel of experts says up to 80 per cent of Canadians over 16 could get a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June, if governments extend the interval between the two doses to four months.

Deputy federal public health officer Doctor Howard Njoo says the move is based on the most recent data on how vaccines are working.

Canada is now on track to receive a total of 6.5-million vaccine doses by the end of this month -- that's 500-thousand more than originally forecast.

