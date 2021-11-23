80 yr old Niagara woman arrested following deadly crash in Jordan

An 80 year old woman from Jordan is facing impaired driving charges after a deadly crash back in September.

It was back on the afternoon of September 3rd, when a crash occurred in the area of Victoria Avenue and Spring Creek Road.

Police believe an 80 year old woman was driving on Spring Creek Road when she continued into the intersection and was struck by a pickup truck being operated by a 50 year old man.

The pickup truck then collided with a tractor trailer that was travelling northbound on Victoria Avenue, operated by a 22 year old man.

The 80 year old woman was ejected from the vehicle and transported to an out of region hospital with life threatening injuries.

The 50 year old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22 year old sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Earlier today, officers arrested the 80 yr old woman and charged her with Operation While Impaired Causing Death, Operation 80 mgs, and Causing Death by Criminal Negligence.

The accused attended bail court on November 23, 2021 and a publication ban has been put in place.

As a result, limited details are being released.