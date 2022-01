Niagara has added over 800 appointments to the Ontario COVID-19 vaccine booking portal.

Public Health says if you have an appointment booked later in the month and want to get in earlier, you can try to rebook it for today.

The appointments have been added to the clinic running at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls.

Book here: http://Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.