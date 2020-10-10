809 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario; 16 in Niagara

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 809 new cases of COVID-19.

With the 809 new cases, 700 more cases are considered resolved, and there are seven more COVID-19 related deaths.

44,298 tests were completed in the last day, with 56,138 still under investigation.

Locally, Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 16 new cases.

Currently, Niagara has 108 active cases of the virus, and 11 active outbreaks.

Most of Niagara's active cases are in Niagara Falls, and St. Catharines.

