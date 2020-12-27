81 new cases of COVID in Niagara today with 50 people being treated in hospital

81 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.

The number of active cases has soared to over 770 across the region, with 22 outbreaks underway.

50 people are currently being treated for the virus in hospital.

Niagara Health says two people died on Christmas Day while being treated for the virus, while one person passed away yesterday on Boxing Day.

Across Ontario 2,005 new cases and 18 new deaths were reported today.

It marks a third straight day of declines after marking a record high earlier in the week.

“Locally, there are 572 new cases in Toronto, 331 in Peel, 207 in York Region and 140 in Windsor-Essex County," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Ontario is now into its second day of a province-wide lockdown as officials try to stop the spread of the virus.