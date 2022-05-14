81-year-old St. Catharines man has been found
Police have found an 81-year-old St. Catharines man.
Officers have been searching for Charles “Chuck” William Woods since he was reported missing.
He and his vehicle have been located safe outside the Niagara Region.
The Niagara Regional Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.
