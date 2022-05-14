81-year-old St. Catharines man missing since Friday night

Police are looking for a missing 81-year-old St. Catharines man.

81-year-old Charles “Chuck” William Woods was last seen on Friday May 13th, at 7:30 p.m. at his home in the area of Ontario Street and Welland Avenue.

Woods drove away in a red 2021 Hyundai Venue with a black roof, (Ontario licence plate CRKT334) and did not return.

His destination was unknown.

He is described as white, 5’6” feet tall, 250lbs, short grey hair, no teeth, he walks with crutches, and has mermaid tattoos on his forearms.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey T-Shirt, Black shorts with a red stripe, and a baseball hat with "Peters Tackle" logoy.

Woods has ties to the Orangeville area of Ontario.

Woods’ family and the police are concerned for his welfare. Woods requires medication for pre-existing medical conditions.

Anyone who has seen Woods, his car, or may have information as to his location are asked to contact the police. Call 905-688-4111, “dispatch”.