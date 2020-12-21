82 new case of COVID-19 on Niagara's first day of Red

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Niagara's first day in the Red/Control zone.

NRPH also confirmed three more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll in Niagara to 99.

Right now, Niagara has 651 active cases of the virus, and 20 active outbreaks.

It's been speculated that Premier Doug Ford will be announcing later today that he is moving the entire province into lockdown.

His conference is scheduled for 1pm.

CKTB will be providing updates.