82 new case of COVID-19 on Niagara's first day of Red
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Niagara's first day in the Red/Control zone.
NRPH also confirmed three more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll in Niagara to 99.
Right now, Niagara has 651 active cases of the virus, and 20 active outbreaks.
It's been speculated that Premier Doug Ford will be announcing later today that he is moving the entire province into lockdown.
His conference is scheduled for 1pm.
CKTB will be providing updates.
-
White Christmas or No White Christmas 2020Matt Holmes Speaks with Doug Gillham – Meteorologist with The Weather Network regarding Christmas Eve weather, white Christmas or not?
-
Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 Outbreaks Out of ControlMatt Holmes Speaks with Natalie Mehra - Executive Director Ontario Health Coalition regarding long term care facility outbreaks now out of control
-
Impact Looming Provincial Lockdown Will Have on BusinessesMatt Holmes Speaks with Sarah Jarvis - Founder/Owner Arts Craft Market Downtown St. Catharines regarding impact another lockdown will have on businesses