82 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, 22 more deaths

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 82 new cases of COVID-19.

Their website also updated COVID-19 related deaths for the first time since December 23rd, announcing 22 more deaths.

NRPH says 121 people in Niagara have died COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now the Region has 760 active cases of the virus, and 24 active outbreaks.

To see the full data from the region, click here.

Due to the statutory holiday, the province's data did not update today.