82 new COVID-19 cases in Niagara, and 26 in hospital for treatment for virus

Niagara is reporting 82 new COVID-19 infections today, and one new death.

The COVID-19 death toll in Niagara now stands at 526.

There are 26 people being treated in hospital for the virus in Niagara, with three being cared for in the ICU.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says he is very concerned over the upward trend in hospitalizations in Niagara.

He is encouraging residents to voluntarily wear a mask in indoor public settings, and avoid large crowds.

Meantime, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared for an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The province reported 667 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, the second day in a row that number has increased.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the chief medical officer of health predicted that activity would increase as restrictions were loosened.