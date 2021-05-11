82 new COVID cases in Niagara and one new death today

82 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara today along with one new death.

This marks the fourth day in a row the region has reported under 100 daily cases.

The death toll now sits at 397.

58 people are being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals while 22 of those are in the ICU.

There are 1600 active cases, and more than half of new cases detected are a 'variant' of the COVID-19 virus.

205,000 vaccines have been administered in Niagara. That means 40% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine.