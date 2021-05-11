82 new COVID cases in Niagara and one new death today
82 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara today along with one new death.
This marks the fourth day in a row the region has reported under 100 daily cases.
The death toll now sits at 397.
58 people are being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals while 22 of those are in the ICU.
There are 1600 active cases, and more than half of new cases detected are a 'variant' of the COVID-19 virus.
205,000 vaccines have been administered in Niagara. That means 40% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR May 11 - DR. KARIM ALIMixing covid vaccines, what have we learned; will they be mixed in the near future? Are we suffering from vaccine envy? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
ROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Madi FullerROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Madi Fuller
-
view form the drive thru - Mount Everest: China to set up 'separation line' at summitview form the drive thru - Mount Everest: China to set up 'separation line' at summit