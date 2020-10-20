821 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 821 new cases of COVID-19.
327 of the new cases are in Toronto, 136 are in Peel, 64 are in York Region, and 79 are in Ottawa.
628 more cases of the virus have been resolved in the province, and there are three more COVID-19 related deaths.
24,049 tests were completed in the last day, with 24,129 still under investigation.
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity