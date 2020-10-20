821 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 821 new cases of COVID-19.

327 of the new cases are in Toronto, 136 are in Peel, 64 are in York Region, and 79 are in Ottawa.

628 more cases of the virus have been resolved in the province, and there are three more COVID-19 related deaths.

24,049 tests were completed in the last day, with 24,129 still under investigation.