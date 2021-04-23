83 people are now being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the COVID virus

Niagara's hospitals are now caring for 83 COVID-19 patients.

That's 10 more people compared to yesterday.

Of the patients, 22 are in Intensive Care.

As we head into the weekend, Niagara Health is strongly urging the community to follow public health measures to minimize further increases in COVID-19 cases in the region.

They say it will help protect capacity for life-saving critical care and other services for COVID and non-COVID patients.