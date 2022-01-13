83 yr old man involved in Welland collision dies in hospital

Niagara Police say an 83 year old man, who was riding his bike on Tuesday night in Welland when he collided with a car, has now died.

The investigation into the incident continues, and police are not releasing the man's name.

The collision happened on Tuesday night at 6:40pm in the area of East Main Street and McAlpine Avenue.

Police investigation revealed that the 83 year old man was riding his bike when he pulled in front of the vehicle.

As a result, the vehicle swerved to avoid contact with the cyclist causing the vehicle to collide into a wall.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and died from his injuries.