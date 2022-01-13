83 yr old man involved in Welland collision dies in hospital
Niagara Police say an 83 year old man, who was riding his bike on Tuesday night in Welland when he collided with a car, has now died.
The investigation into the incident continues, and police are not releasing the man's name.
The collision happened on Tuesday night at 6:40pm in the area of East Main Street and McAlpine Avenue.
Police investigation revealed that the 83 year old man was riding his bike when he pulled in front of the vehicle.
As a result, the vehicle swerved to avoid contact with the cyclist causing the vehicle to collide into a wall.
The driver of the car was not hurt.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and died from his injuries.
-
AM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Betty-Lou SouterNiagara in the morning roundtable with Tim Denis
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Jan 13Stats Canada released the jobs data for December, 55,000 jobs were gained. Payroll and early wage access. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
view from the drive thru - Those who live in brick houses should not throw glass slippersview from the drive thru - Those who live in brick houses should not throw glass slippers