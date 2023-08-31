84 charges laid in deadly explosion and fire at St. Catharines hazardous waste facility

84 charges have been laid following a massive fire and explosion at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines.

St. Catharines Fire Services says the charges have been laid against Ssonix Products and its three directors following the incident at 20 Keefer Road in Port Weller.

On January 12th the explosion and fire killed 37-year-old worker Ryan Konkin.

"The charges laid in connection with the Keefer Road incident underscore our commitment to keeping our community safe,” said Fire Chief Dave Upper. “We will continue to work diligently to ensure a thorough and fair legal process. Our thoughts remain with those affected by this incident as we move towards a resolution."

The first court appearance is scheduled for the end of September 2023.

This appearance will mark the beginning of the court process to address the charges laid following the events at Keefer Road earlier this year.