84 raccoons euthanized after investigation into wildlife rehabilitation centre

Ontario has euthanized 84 raccoons and laid dozens of charges in its investigation of a wildlife rehabilitation centre.



Mally's Third Chance Raccoon Rescue in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, is outraged and demanding accountability from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry over its handling of the animals.



Mally's helps rehabilitate injured and orphaned raccoons and returns them to the wild once they are able.



Court documents show the owners of Mally's, Derek Zavitsky and Barbara Zavitsky, collectively face more than 40 counts laid under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.



The province also revoked Mally's wildlife rehabilitator custodian licence.



More than 50 provincial conservation officers raided Mally's last September after getting a tip from the public.



Mally's says it is devastated and vows to fight the charges.