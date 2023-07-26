84-year-old cyclist struck in a hit-and-run in Niagara on the Lake has died.

Police say Nestor Chemerika died in hospital yesterday (Tuesday) from injuries he suffered July 13.

He was found in critical condition lying in a north side drainage ditch on East West Line near Concession 2 when struck from behind.

The damaged vehicle fled the scene.

On July 19, detectives located and seized the involved pewter coloured 1999 GMC Sierra pick up truck in Niagara Falls. It continues to undergo examination by detectives from the NRPS Forensic Services Unit.

The driver has not been identified. No arrests have been made.

Police are looking for witnesses.