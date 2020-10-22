841 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 841 new cases of COVID-19.

335 of the new cases are in Toronto, 162 in Peel, 106 in York Region, and 72 in Ottawa.

741 more cases of the virus are considered resolved, and there have been nine more COVID-19 related deaths.

270 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 74 in ICU, and 48 in ICU on a ventilator.

38,860 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 34,784 still under investigation.