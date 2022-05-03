85-year-old man missing in Grimsby last seen driving white CRV

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing senior in Grimsby.

Officers are searching for 85-year-old Ray Ellens, who was last seen at 12:30pm today driving a vehicle in the area of Elm Street and Mountain Street.

He is described as white, 5’8” tall, with white hair.

He was last seen wearing a green spring jacket and blue jeans.

He was driving a white Honda CRV with an Ontario plate number of BWPR867.

8 District (NRPS) officers are asking the public for assistance. Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Ray is being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.