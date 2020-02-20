$850,000 lawsuit filed against former Niagara Regional Chair and his co-workers

A lawsuit has been filed against former Regional Chair Al Caslin and two of his former co-workers.

According to the St. Catharines Standard, the municipality's lawyers have filed an $850,000 lawsuit against Caslin, his former policy adviser Robert D'Amboise, and his former Communications Director Jason Tamming.

The trio is being sued by the Region for allegations of being involved with engaging in an unlawful conspiracy to ensure former CAO Carmen D'Angelo would get the position.

An Ombudsman's report into D'Angelo's hiring stated it was an 'inside job' saying he received help from Caslin's office to secure the position.

The statement of claim filed yesterday states Caslin is being sued for $500,000, D'Amboise for $250,000 and Tamming for $100,000.

Meantime, tonight is Regional Council night, and Councillor Peter Nicholson has put forward a motion to be debated to reconsider the lawsuit.

Tonight's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.