851 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 851 are cases of COVID-19.

281 of those new cases are in Toronto, 215 are in Peel, 90 are in York Region, and 76 are in Ottawa.

679 more cases of the virus have been resolved in Ontario, and there have been six more COVID-19 related deaths.

28,652 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 17,603 still under investigation.