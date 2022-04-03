855 people being treated for COVID in Ontario, up from 804 Saturday

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario rose yesterday to 855 from 804 the day before.

However, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care dropped by two to 165.

The province recorded more than 3200 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, but Ontario's top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher since access to PCR testing is limited.

Seven new COVID-19 deaths were also reported.