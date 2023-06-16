86-year-old St. Catharines woman dies in crash

An 86-year-old St. Catharines woman has died in a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the area of Third Street Louth and Fifth Avenue Louth just before 8 a.m. after following the report of a serious crash.

Police say an older model Toyota Camry was stopped at the intersection and then entered the path of an oncoming Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a trailer.

There were two people in the Camry, an 86-year-old passenger and an 81-year-old man who was driving.

The woman died at the scene, while the man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No one else was hurt and no charges have been laid.

The truck trailer was towed to the Vineland Weigh Station where the Ministry of Transportation assisted with the investigation, while the City of St. Catharines and Fire Department helped clean oil that had spilled onto the roadway.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have further information, is asked to contact Detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, ext 1005505.

