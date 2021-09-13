87% of Niagara Health staff now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Niagara Health is reporting that 87% of its staff is now vaccinated against COVID-19.

The organization says it is still working at reaching 100% vaccination rate for staff, doctors, and volunteers by November.

“Vaccination rates are high in our hospital. At this time, 87% of our staff and physicians are fully vaccinated,” says Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO at Niagara Health. “We are working towards our goal of having 100% of our staff, physicians, learners and volunteers fully vaccinated in November.”

Niagara Health reports the majority of patients receiving care for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Since August 7th, 32 patients with COVID-19 have been treated, of which 26, or 81%, have been unvaccinated.

“We are dealing with a virus that is well-managed with a vaccine. I strongly urge those who are unvaccinated to do so as soon as possible,” says Dr. Johan Viljoen, Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs. “Vaccination is the key to getting out of this pandemic, and there are many options available throughout the Niagara community.”

All hospitals, including Niagara Health, implemented a mandatory vaccination program as of Sept. 7, 2021.

The program requires all employees, physicians, contractors, on-site businesses, volunteers and students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or complete education and provide a negative rapid at home test within 48 hours of entering any Niagara Health site.

Niagara Health, along with other hospitals in our region, went beyond this directive to require proof of vaccination for all new hires and all volunteers, effective Sept. 7. Niagara Health is monitoring this program and will provide updates.