88 year old man rescued from Niagara River near Grand Island

An 88 year old man was rescued by border patrol agents after falling into the Niagara River near Grand Island.

American agents were contacted on Friday morning just after 11 a.m. when several bystanders saw an elderly man fall into the frigid water.

The witnesses flagged down a Buffalo Station agent on patrol who was able to successfully locate the man.

Working with the owner of the Blue Water Marina, the agent was able to pull the man out of the water and provide first aid until EMS arrived.

An investigation revealed the man had been fishing when he had lost his footing and slipped into the water.