89 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, 16 more deaths

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 89 new cases of COVID-19.

This number differs from the 129 the province says have been confirmed in Niagara.

The numbers are different because of when the data is collected.

Niagara Region Public Health's data says 256 more cases are resolved, and there have been 16 more deaths.

Right now, Niagara has 1,669 active cases of COVID-19.

So far Niagara Region Public Health has administered 2,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents of long-term care homes.

Data on the NRPH website shows all eligible residents at Deer Park Villa, and Gilmore Lodge have been vaccinated, with many more homes already over 90% vaccinated.

