89 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, 16 more deaths
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 89 new cases of COVID-19.
This number differs from the 129 the province says have been confirmed in Niagara.
The numbers are different because of when the data is collected.
Niagara Region Public Health's data says 256 more cases are resolved, and there have been 16 more deaths.
Right now, Niagara has 1,669 active cases of COVID-19.
So far Niagara Region Public Health has administered 2,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents of long-term care homes.
Data on the NRPH website shows all eligible residents at Deer Park Villa, and Gilmore Lodge have been vaccinated, with many more homes already over 90% vaccinated.
-
Inauguration Day in the U.S.AMatt Holmes Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor Political Science Department Brock University regarding the Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden
-
Lifting Lockdown Measures When Cases Fall to One Thousand or Less a DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Dr. Ahmad Firas Khalid – Health Policy PhD Graduate and Queen Elizabeth Scholar McMaster University regarding lifting lockdown measures when cases fall to one thousand or less and vaccine roll out
-
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.