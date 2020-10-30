896 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 896 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 314 new cases in Toronto, 173 in Peel, 115 in York Region, and 92 in Ottawa.

796 more cases of the virus are considered resolved, and there are nine more COVID-19 related deaths.

314 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 75 in ICU, and 52 in ICU on a ventilator.

41,008 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 41,063 still under investigation.