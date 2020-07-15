8th Annual Kids Challenge raises nearly $60K for Niagara Health Foundation
The Niagara Health Foundation's 8th annual Kids Ultimate Challenge raised close to $60,000 in support of the Children's Health Unit.
In a release, The Foundation says nearly 200 children aged 4-12 participated in the event.
The annual in-person "tough mudder" style event from Burgoyne Woods in St. Catharines switched to an entirely online and virtual offering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between June 12th and the 21st, challengers completed over 20 tasks, assignments and challenges.
Niagara Health Foundation raises funds to support Niagara Health for the advancement of healthcare in Niagara.
Supporting Niagara Health in its mission, Niagara Health Foundation raises funds for priority equipment needs, redevelopment projects and patient programs at Niagara Health's five sites, located in Welland, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Port Colborne, and Fort Erie.
