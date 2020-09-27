8th school-related COVID-19 case in Niagara

There is now an 8th confirmed school-related case of COVID-19 in Niagara.

An individual at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School in Niagara Falls has tested positive, and some students and staff members were exposed to the virus since the person was infectious.

The person is now in self-isolation.

The principal of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School has sent a letter to all students and staff to notify them.

Staff from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School say they are working with Niagara Region Public Health and will fully comply with all requirements.

Niagara Region Public Health is in the process of contacting all students and staff who had direct contact with this individual.

There was a surge in the amount of COVID-19 cases in Niagara over the weekend with 38 new cases confirmed.

Public Health reported 14 new cases Saturday and 24 on Sunday.

Ontario reported close to 500 cases on Sunday alone.