9/11 memorial will go forward in Niagara-On-The-Lake tomorrow

A solemn memorial to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks will go forward tomorrow in Niagara-On-The-Lake.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero and 30 - 40 members of the fire department will be attending the event hosted by the Niagara-On-The-Lake Chamber of Commerce tomorrow at the Old Town Cenotaph.

Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Events Manager Nicole Cripps says the public is welcome to attend and part of Queen Street will be blocked off, allowing for plenty of space for physical distancing as people pay their respects.

Attendees are asked to wear masks.

The memorial event will start at 8:30 a.m. and run for approximately half an hour.

This is the 20th anniversary of the devastating hijacking attacks in the United States that killed nearly 3,000. Many first responders who rushed to help people that day are still dealing with the mental and physical impacts.

Four planes were hijacked by members of al-Qaeda: two were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, one crashed into the Pentagon, and passengers on the fourth plane were able to bring it down in a field in Pennsylvania.