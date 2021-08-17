9 month old puppy found safe after it was stolen with truck in Durham last week
A nine-month-old puppy has been found safe after it was stolen along with a truck in Durham Region last week.
The puppy was inside the silver Dodge Ram when it was taken on Aug. 11.
Officers with the Haliburton Highlands OPP Detachment recovered both the vehicle and the dog five days later, after the truck was spotted in Highlands East Township.
A 31-year-old Clarington woman is charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
She is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing later today.
