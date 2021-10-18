iHeartRadio
9 new cases of COVID, 14 people in hospital in Niagara

niagara health assessment centre

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were announced.

14 people are being treated in hospital for the virus, five are being cared for in the ICU.

Four of the patients are fully vaccinated, and over the age of 41.

72.7% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated.

