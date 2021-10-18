9 new cases of COVID, 14 people in hospital in Niagara
Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.
No new deaths were announced.
14 people are being treated in hospital for the virus, five are being cared for in the ICU.
Four of the patients are fully vaccinated, and over the age of 41.
72.7% of Niagara residents are fully vaccinated.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (OCT 18, 2021)Mike Lalicich - Owner of a famous German Shepherd named Buddy. Buddy has been named the Official Covid Recovery Ambassador for Niagara Falls. Sydney Shapansky Host of a podcast called Pittie Party, Sydney is also a member of the Ontario Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation.
-
-